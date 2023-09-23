KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

