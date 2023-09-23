Joystick Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00018051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

