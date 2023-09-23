iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

