iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

