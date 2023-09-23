iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 161,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $94.29. 2,940,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

