Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $508.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.52.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

