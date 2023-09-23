International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

