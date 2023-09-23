InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 294,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 166,889 shares.The stock last traded at $76.28 and had previously closed at $78.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

