Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Performance

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Instacart has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, purchased 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

