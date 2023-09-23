indie Semiconductor’s (INDI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.86.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,700 shares of company stock worth $701,450 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 558,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 272,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

