Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 5.9%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17. 208,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 600,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Impinj Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 622 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $39,322.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 19,434 shares valued at $1,526,358. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Impinj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

