Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $373.00

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.63), with a volume of 420505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($4.72).

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 407.62.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is -547.95%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

