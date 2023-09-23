HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
