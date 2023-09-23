Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

