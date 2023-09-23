Herold Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

