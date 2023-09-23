Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $402.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

