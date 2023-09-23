Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $67.70. 11,796,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

