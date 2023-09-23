Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 583,292 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

