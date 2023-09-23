Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Up 2.8%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.19 and last traded at $117.77. Approximately 137,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 455,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

