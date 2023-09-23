Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

