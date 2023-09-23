Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

