Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.