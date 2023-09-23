Guardian Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 33,967,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

