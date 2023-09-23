Green Plains’ (GPRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPRE. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

