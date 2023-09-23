Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.58

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.58 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.20), with a volume of 71719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.87 ($0.20).

Glanbia Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £40.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,695.65%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

