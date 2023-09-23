Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

