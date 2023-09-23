Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,588 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

