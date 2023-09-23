Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.10.

Fortinet stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

