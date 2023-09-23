Forte Asset Management LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Forte Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. 582,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,761. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

