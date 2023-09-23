Forte Asset Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. 1,185,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

