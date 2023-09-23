Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.52

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 244163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $3,882,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4,477.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 727.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.