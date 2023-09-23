Five Oceans Advisors Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average is $212.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

