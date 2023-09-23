Five Oceans Advisors Invests $220,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $681.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $715.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.68.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.