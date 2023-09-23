Five Oceans Advisors Invests $205,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

