Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $371.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.