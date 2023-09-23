Financial Council Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

EXC stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

