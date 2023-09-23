Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 5.8% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after buying an additional 620,985 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $75.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

