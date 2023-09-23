FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 29.1% This Week

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $139.19 million and approximately $34.38 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00126189 USD and is down -99.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

