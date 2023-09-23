Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $901.63.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $889.51. The stock had a trading volume of 175,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $866.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $916.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

