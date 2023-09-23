EthereumFair (ETF) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $17.03 million and $1.33 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.12926811 USD and is up 81.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,596,345.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

