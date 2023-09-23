Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Elutia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.09. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elutia will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia
Elutia Company Profile
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elutia
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.