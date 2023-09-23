Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.09. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elutia will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elutia

Elutia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elutia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elutia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Elutia by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.