Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

