Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 16,783,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,243,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.