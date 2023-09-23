Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,104,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.40. 11,652,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.