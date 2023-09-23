DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

DXPE opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.90. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.