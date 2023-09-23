Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140,962 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,443,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,731,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 135,024 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 180,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,801. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

