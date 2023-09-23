Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

NYSE DHR opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.23. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

