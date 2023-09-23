CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 76.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $655,592.28 and $8.34 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 76.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00023001 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

