Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

