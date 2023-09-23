Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.59.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

